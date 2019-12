Learn about the lives of the British during WWII, from 1939 to 1945, and the arrival of U.S. troops in 1942 and their involvement in the war at an 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, lecture at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana.

Titled “Christmas in England during World War II,” the free lecture will be followed by the offering of tea and a biscuit in British tradition.