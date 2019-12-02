Mercy Health recognized

SPRINGFIELD – The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) gave a three-star rating, the best rating, to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center for patient care and outcomes in heart bypass surgery.

Mercy Health earned the rating for care to patients undergoing isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures. Mercy Health has earned the top ranking nine times between 2009 and 2019.

“The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded overall measures of quality in health care, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs across the United States and Canada,” said Mercy Health – Springfield President Adam Groshans.

“Delivering quality patient care with compassion is our motivation and seeing our patients lead happy fulfilling lives after bypass surgery is our reward,” said Surender Neravetla, MD, medical director of cardiac surgery at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Staff report

Info from Mercy Health.

