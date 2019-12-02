Santa visits Mechanicsburg Dec. 7

MECHANICSBURG – Apple Farm Service will be turning its showroom into Santa’s workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children and adults of all ages are welcome to enjoy the free festivities. Those who attend will receive a free printed photo with Santa, can create a home-made Christmas tree ornament, warm up with hot chocolate or hot cider, grab some Christmas snacks, and enter the free toy raffle.

This opportunity to meet Santa is free and open to the whole family.

For more information, visit AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year’s crafts, Santa displays from last year, this year’s toy raffle, and their current selection of toys and apparel.

Santa is shown with one of his Apple Farm Service elves during a visit to Mechanicsburg during a past Christmas season. Submitted photo