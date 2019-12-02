Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens at the Urbana Senior Center, St. Paris Library and nearly 225 other locations across Ohio, is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Last tax season, Tax-Aide had to turn away countless seniors because more people wanted the service than could be helped. Demand is expected to be even greater next year because of ongoing changes to the tax law.

Across Ohio each year more than 1,500 volunteers prepared tax returns at hundreds of senior centers, libraries and churches from early February through mid-April. This year 57 volunteers in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties working at 14 locations prepared 4,255 federal and state tax returns, saving local residents an estimated $85,000 in tax preparation fees.

Those who do their own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, are ideal candidates for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week during the 10- to 11-week tax season.

For more information about volunteering, contact Tax-Aide Administrative Coordinator Thomas Beattie (937-778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com) or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website – ohiotaxaide.org.

Submitted by Tax-Aide Administrative Coordinator Thomas Beattie.

