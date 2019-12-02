WL-S receives Risk Management award

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Local School District received the Ohio School Plan’s Proactive Risk Management Award. Ohio School Plan, the school’s insurance provider, works with districts on safety measures. Chelsea Baldwin, WL-S treasurer, and Andy McGill, assistant principal, accepted the $1,000 check on behalf of WL-S from Wendy Jaqua, Risk Management, and Peter Stolly, agent.

“The Ohio School Plan Best Practice Award was created to recognize OSP members who best demonstrate proactive risk management,” Jaqua said. “Each year risk managers nominate schools from their territory and the nominees are presented to the OSP board for award consideration. Out of nearly 300 participating school districts, three were awarded the OSP Best Practice Award for 2019.”

WL-S was selected based on safety updates during construction, as well as safety drills. Some of the updates included correcting cracked sidewalks, purchasing rugs that absorb more water to prevent slips and falls, bullet-resistant window coverings and installation of Night Locks. Required training includes ALICE training, tornado and fire drills and full scale safety drills.

From left are Peter Stolly, Ohio School Plan agent, Andy McGill, assistant principal, Chelsea Baldwin, treasurer, and Wendy Jaqua, Ohio School Plan agent.

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

