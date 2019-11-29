PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Sparky, a 5-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua Mix. He came to us as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. He’s such a sweet boy and he so badly wants love. He does not always like to be picked up, but he does love being in your lap. He would do best in a home with no small children. Sparky is house-trained and he loves going on little walks. He is micro chipped, scheduled to be neutered, and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Blue is a 4-year-old neutered male, all white with beautiful blue eyes. Blue gets along with other cats and is just as friendly as can be. Come meet him in the PAWS cattery.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Christmas Kitty Kafe Day at PAWS Animal Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. Details to come.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Spice, rescued from a puppy mill, is a 7- to 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel, sweet but shy. Spice enjoys playing with kitties and hanging out with them, and she is dog-friendly. She isn’t house-broken, but would catch on quickly. Spice requires a fenced-in yard. At this time in her life, if she got loose, she wouldn’t know to come to her name. She has been spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, and is current on flea and heart-worm prevention and vaccinations.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

