Cave home open for annual CACC tour

Editor’s note: This is the one of several daily profiles of tour sites on the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s Candlelight Tour of Homes in Urbana scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-8 p.m.

Several families are graciously opening their homes and sharing their holiday spirit. The homes on the tour this year are: Robin Miller and Anthony Joy, 232 W. Reynolds St.; Doug and Cheryl Wears, 124 Tanglewood Drive; David and Kelly McIntosh, 152 Tanglewood Drive; Jim and Cheryl Cave, 111 New Haven Drive; and Jim and Mary Collier, 425 Eastview Drive. In addition, the Champaign Family YMCA, located at 191 Community Drive and celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be on the tour.

During the tour, Tanglewood Drive will be a one-way street with the entrance being at the west drive (across from SVG Motors) and exiting at the east drive (across from the Kroger Fuel Center).

Today’s featured tour site

Jim and Cheryl Cave’s 111 New Haven Drive ranch-style home was built in 1974 by Sizemore & Sons Construction as part of the Bon Air subdivision. Jim and Cheryl Cave purchased the home in 1979 and have lived there for 40 years.

In 2003 a renovation of the entire interior was completed adding 500 square feet of living space and creating an open floor plan. The third bedroom was converted into a home office which also houses Jim’s collection of Cincinnati Reds memorabilia. After completion of the renovation, the existing landscaping was replaced and a deck off the master bedroom and a paver patio were added.

Christmas season at the Caves begins on Thanksgiving Day with Jim and Cheryl’s four grandchildren decorating the bird tree located on their three-season porch. This is one of many trees to be seen throughout the house along with other traditional decorations accumulated over the years.

Jim and Cheryl are happy to have their home included on the Candlelight Tour of Homes this year in support of the CACC.

How to take the tour

Presale tickets for the tour are $10 and may be purchased at the YMCA, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Civista Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour and may be purchased at any location during the tour.

The outstanding community support of this event has always been an integral part of the CACC’s fundraising as well as these sponsors: Peoples Savings Bank, Boldman Printing, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, CRSI, Civista Bank, Champaign County Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Security National Bank, Edward Jones, CT COMM, Phillip Edwards, Fetz Plumbing, The Medicine Shoppe, Skelley Lumber, Steve’s Market, Willman Furniture, Kyte Realty, Carpets of Urbana, NAPA Auto Parts, REMAX, Guild Galleries, Market Square Realty, Reser Motorsales and Beachy Barns, HER Realtors, and Wreck-A-Mended.

For nearly 40 years, the Cancer Association of Champaign County has provided financial assistance to county residents affected by cancer by providing payments for treatment, prescriptions, fuel cards, wigs, prostheses and other needs as prescribed.

The CACC is an all-volunteer organization designed to help the community by keeping funds local and maximizing those funds toward patient services. The tremendous support of the community, sponsors of this and other fundraisers, and the United Way make this mission possible.

The home of Jim and Cheryl Cave, 111 New Haven Drive, will be one of the tour stops on the CACC Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 7.