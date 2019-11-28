Compassionate Friends hosts annual vigil

MECHANICSBURG – An annual candlelight vigil to honor lost loved ones will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the gazebo near the Mechanicburg fire station. Interested residents are asked to gather at 6:45 p.m.

Compassionate Friends has been holding such vigils for 23 years. This will be the village’s 13th vigil.

A Christmas tree decorated with photos of the deceased will be on display throughout the holiday season near the fire station. The tree was donated by Bell’s Christmas Trees and is maintained by a small group that includes Carmela Wiant, who lost her son David as a young man and has been honoring him ever since.

Compassionate Friends is a global non-profit group for grief. Learn more at compassionatefriends.org.