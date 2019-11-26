Urbana FFA attends national convention

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Urbana FFA left for the annual four-day trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, to attend the national convention. The chapter traveled alongside the West Liberty-Salem and Ridgedale FFA chapters. Of the organization’s 700,170 members nationally, 69,944 people attend the 92nd national convention. Urbana had 11 members and one advisor attend.

When members first arrived in Indianapolis, they had the opportunity to attend a career show and talk to colleges. After the career show members and advisors went to the opening ceremony where they heard from keynote speaker Bob Goff who talked about spreading kindness and being positive even in difficult times.

On the second day of the trip, the group went to Traders Point Creamery where they learned about their daily operations, the production of the products they sold, and their animals. The group then went to Lincoln College Of Technology where students learned about the programs offered. Programs varied from Automotive Technology to CNC Machining and Manufacturing. On the last tour of the day, the group did a self-guided tour of the National FFA Center where students were able to see the first FFA jacket and learn about the history of the organization. At the end of the day, students attended Buckeye Bash, a dance for all Ohio FFA members, at the Marriott.

Friday members attended a morning leadership session where they learned how to advocate for ag and how to use their “ag story” to do so. Students then had another opportunity to visit with colleges and companies at the job fair. That evening the group went to The Worlds Toughest Rodeo. The following morning the group attended the American Degree session before heading home.

From left are Jessica Salyers, Rachael DuLaney, Justin Preece, Janie Wallace, Payton Stambaugh, Ashley Gemienhardt, Johnny Moore, Max Anderson, Alistair Greenlee, Phoebie Heatherly and Hailey Combs. Submitted photo

By Rachael DuLaney

Rachael DuLaney is the Urbana FFA reporter.

