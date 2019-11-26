The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 16 at BrownRidge Hall in celebration of Veterans Day.

In attendance were 21 members, four guests and 15 veterans.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Kim Snyder. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Betty Driever and the American’s Creed was led by Holly Henson. Dr. Janet Ebert led the group in the singing of the National Anthem.

Regent Snyder welcomed the members of the VFW and DAV. The group expressed appreciation of these veterans with a rousing applause.

The program for the day began with the reading of a Veteran’s Poem by Carl Angles. Regent Snyder then introduced Molly Cooper, the featured speaker for the morning program. Molly is the Commander (and founder) of the 1st WAC Separate Battalion reenactment group. She gave a most interesting presentation on the history of the official formation of the WAC tradition. She and her unit of reenactors are dedicated to preserving and reenacting D-Day and WWII.

Regent Snyder presented information regarding the Wreaths Across America Project. NSDAR became a national sponsor of this project this year, which began in Arlington National Cemetery. It now will include 1700+ cemeteries, including the American Cemetery at Normandy, and two additional overseas cemeteries. This year, our chapter is bringing Wreaths Across America to Urbana Oak Dale Cemetery for the second year on December 14 at noon. Our chapter’s largest sponsor is VFW/DAV. Tony Markin presented a contribution from the VFW/DAV in support of Wreaths Across America. The chapter expressed a thank you for this donation. Members, as well as any interested persons, are encouraged to volunteer at this event on December 14. The VFW/DAV will provide the Color Guard for the ceremony and live Echo TAPS will be provided by Urbana High School band.

Regent Snyder then presented a certificate to chapter member Dixie Burdick to honor her 50 years of membership in NSDAR.

Following the reading by Kathy Detwiler titled “The American Veteran,” guests were dismissed.

Present General’s Message: Judith Kathary reviewed the points regarding the importance of NSDAR membership. It is indeed an honor to know that one is descended from a Patriot who sacrificed to create our nation. There has never been a more important time to be a part of our premier service organization. America needs us!

National Defense Report: Dolly Wisma reported that the U.S. Marine Corps was created on November 10, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Continental Marines to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder reported that the DAR Leadership Training Committee is hard at work and encouraged members to join the online webinars planned.

She asked members to make reservations to attend the annual Christmas Luncheon on December 11, 2019. Darlene West will be presenting an interesting holiday program, “A Christmas at Waldschmidt.” Regent Snyder informed the group that our chapter has earned a blue ribbon on the State Honor Roll. The group was reminded of the first Scholarship meeting which is scheduled Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church. In addition, plans are underway for the 125th Anniversary of Urbana Chapter DAR. The event will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Secretary’s Report: The October minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks presented the treasurers report, which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 83 and currently, 3 prospective members. The chapter was saddened by the passing of member, Alta Kay Holmes, on November 9, 2019.

The Chaplain’s Report was given by Lana Seeberg.

Judi Henson reported that chapter members have logged 3,242 hours of Service to American for year to date.

Claudia Foulk informed the group that she would be assisting Mary Pollock in delivering the items collected for the VA Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

American History Chair, Linda Fullerton, reported that all 5 county high schools are participating in the DAR Good Citizen project, with all 5 candidates submitting essays. The American History Essays Contest for 7th and 8th graders is in process. Two essays were submitted to the State District level.

New Business: Regent Snyder opened a discussion regarding the President General’s Project: The Next Act. This is the final phase of restoration that is happening at National Headquarters and will involve refurbishing of state boxes as well as decorating the auditorium. It was moved by Becky Shultz and seconded by Carol Tong that our chapter contribute to the effort. Discussion followed and upon voting, motion carried.

With no further business, the group adjourned at 11:40 AM. Hostesses for the morning were Judy Brooks, Lana Seeberg, and Dixie Burdick.

The next meeting will be the annual Colonial Christmas Luncheon to be held at the Urbana Country Club on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Reservations are due by December 1, 2019.

Pictured is a memorial display honoring veterans listed as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

