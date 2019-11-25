Turkey Roundup a success

Lawnview’s Turkey Roundup held at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening featured family fun and lots of winners.

The crowd of over 200 people gathered in the Michael’s Building for raffles that included turkey, ham, and cash. Because of the many generous donors, there were over 60 more people who won some great door prizes just for being in attendance.

The majority of volunteers that work this event are from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) and Champaign County Special Olympics. All of the proceeds Lawnview raised go to people and families supported by the CCBDD to ensure they can experience a joyous Christmas.

Volunteers sell tickets during the Turkey Roundup on Thursday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_Volunteers-sell-tickets.jpg Volunteers sell tickets during the Turkey Roundup on Thursday night. Submitted photo

Staff report

Info from Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Info from Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.