Y prepares for Turkey Trot

Over 100 people ran in last year’s annual Turkey Trot at the Champaign Family YMCA. Runners included children and pets. This year’s Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) run will start and finish at the Y, running through Melvin Miller Park. Maps of the trail are available at the Y on Community Drive. All are welcome. To register, visit the Y by Nov 24 to ensure availability of shirts and medals. Registration the morning of the run starts at 7:30 a.m.; the run starts at 8:30 a.m.

