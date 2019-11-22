PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Walley, a 6-year-old Boxer Mix who came to us as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. His family found him alongside the road when he was about 6 months old. He is a big lover and he gets along great with other dogs. Walley is house-trained and he loves to lounge on the couch. He has been neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150. Come out and meet him!

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Butters is a 2-year-old domestic short-haired cat who is friendly, playful and likes to sit on your lap once she warms up to you. Butters gets along well with other cats and loves to be brushed and petted. Come visit her.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Christmas Kitty Kafe Day at PAWS Animal Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. Details to come.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Greta is a 9-year-old Shih-Tzu, a spunky senior sweetheart and 11 pounds of pure love. She was found as a stray and taken to another pound prior to coming to our rescue. Greta has a sweet personality, loves to cuddle and is just happy having a lap to nap on. She loves everyone and everything, gets along with dogs of all sizes, and appears to be housebroken as long as she is taken out regularly. She does have dry eye, which will require eye drops for the remainder of her life, but other than that, she is healthy! This tiny girl has a lot of love to give and would love to have a warm home and family for the upcoming holidays. Greta is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and UTD on all vaccinations and prevention. Approved adoption application required. Adoption fee is $185, cash or card only.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

