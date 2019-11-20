Then & Now – Bunnell Monument Works

Then – This is a circa 1930 photo (#0183) of the Bunnell Monument Works at 113 E. Church St., reported to be oldest continuous business in Urbana. It was founded in 1868 by D.M. Bunnell. The building was built the same year. The business was acquired by John Enright in the late 1940s. At that time the name of the business was changed to Urbana Monument Company.

Now – This is a 2019 photo of the Urbana Monument Co. at 113 E. Church St.