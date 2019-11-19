Operation Rebirth septic system needs help

ST. PARIS – Operation Rebirth, a Christian boarding school for boys, houses between eight and 12 teens at a time on its campus near St. Paris. It will use Match Day gifts to replace a basic component of its operational infrastructure, its septic system.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing to ask for, but it is a necessity that Match Day gifts can help us afford,” said Executive Director Dr. Sam Ronicker. “The current system is about 50 years old and has outlived its expected use. We want the new system to meet current health and zoning codes, as well.”

Operation Rebirth exists by the motto: “It is better to build boys than to mend men.”

Last year’s Match Day gifts were used to purchase new curriculum for the boys who attend school on site. So far, 12 sets of the curriculum have been purchased for existing students and more are ordered as new boys enter the program.

“One boy in particular has just blossomed with the new textbooks,” said Ronicker. “He has discovered that he is a good student, to the point that he has the potential of going to college. Those are changes that we want to see for every boy and we thank everyone who gave last year, because it really made a difference.”

To support Operation Rebirth on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with “Match/Operation Rebirth” noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Operation Rebirth, 1638 Apple Road, St. Paris. Gifts must be received on or before Dec.3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.

Operation Rebirth students help unpack a donation of groceries. Match Day funds support expenses of the Christian boarding school for boys near St. Paris. Submitted photo

Submitted by The Community Foundation of Shelby County.

