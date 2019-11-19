COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, November 20

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Library Art: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Thursday, November 21

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Easy slippers. RSVP required to the library.

Friday, November 22

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church; noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, November 23

Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 10 a.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County Game Watch Party: noon-4: p.m., Coppertop Restaurant’s back room, 116 Miami St. All invited to cheer Buckeyes against Penn State. Please RSVP Julie Balmer at 937-653-7401, jbalmer@woh.rr.com; James Landenburg at 614-787-7556, landenburg.1@osu.edu; or Chris Harmison at 937-896-3111, charm@ctcn.net

Sunday, November 24

Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 1 p.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.

Tuesday, November 26

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Make, Take, and Bake Cooking Class: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages. Those participating are asked to call 937-663-4349 to register.

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks with lids.

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Thursday, November 28

Turkey Trot: Check in for the 5K run or one mile walk begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Champaign County YMCA.

Friday, November 29

Holiday Horse Parade: from east side of Urbana to Monument Square; also tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival in downtown Urbana

Buckeye Bash: noon indoor tailgate party at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. OSU vs. Michigan. Free admission, concessions available.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, December 2

Christmas at Hogwarts: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, December 3

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Wednesday, December 4

Preschool Storytime: – 10:00 am – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten

Friday, December 6

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, December 7

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Holiday in the Village: in St. Paris

Community Christmas Distribution Day: 9-11 a.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

Sensory-friendly Santa Visit: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s 2nd floor pediatric rehab unit. Reserve a visit by Dec. 2 by visiting https://bit.ly/2O8JVXT or calling Stacy at 937-484-6388.

Sunday, December 8

No Room at the Inn: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. All funds raised support homeless and Caring Kitchen. Includes display of nativity scenes, angel room, lunch, auction, 2 p.m. Graham HS Choir concert.

Monday, December 9

St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from today to Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the library

Tuesday, December 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Wednesday, December 11

St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from Dec. 9 to today at 7 p.m. at the library

Preschool Storytime: 10 .am., St. Paris Public Library, for children in kindergarten thru 3 years old

Present Making: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12