Graham Middle School recognized

ST. PARIS – Graham Middle School was recognized with a Regional Engagement award at the Ohio Middle Level Association conference in Columbus. The school was nominated by a team of visiting district representatives impressed by unique programming, instructional practices, student leadership opportunities and outdoor learning environments.

“This recognition is a tribute to a team of committed educators,” Principal Nick Guidera said. “We are breaking down barriers for students and being cognizant to provide equity and opportunity for all to have amazing learning environments.”

Accepting the award on behalf of Graham Middle School are teachers Polly Trenor and Katie Setty, Principal Nick Guidera, Director of Teaching and Learning Chad Lensman, and teachers Emilee Tannyhill and Amy Weinert. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_OMLA-Award.jpg Accepting the award on behalf of Graham Middle School are teachers Polly Trenor and Katie Setty, Principal Nick Guidera, Director of Teaching and Learning Chad Lensman, and teachers Emilee Tannyhill and Amy Weinert. Submitted photo

