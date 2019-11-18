WL-S student honored

COLUMBUS – Cheyenne Gluckle, West Liberty-Salem Senior, was recognized on Wednesday, Nov. 13 as a 2019 Student of Integrity Scholarship recipient at the annual Torch Award for Ethics Luncheon. Gluckle applied for the scholarship through an essay contest that was judged by a panel of businessmen and women.

Gluckle was 1 of 10 students from a 21-county region selected for the scholarship based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic success. Students who are selected receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded to the college or university of their choice and enjoy a special lunch and recognition ceremony with their family and school counselor.

The Torch Award for Ethics Scholarship and luncheon took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Student Center at The Ohio State University.

Cheyenne Gluckle of WL-S won a $1,000 scholarship. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_Gluckle.jpeg Cheyenne Gluckle of WL-S won a $1,000 scholarship. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from WL-S.

