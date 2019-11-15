PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Domino, who loves to greet PAWS visitors. We call him our office manager and while he likes the job, he would really like to find a home to call his own. He’s 15 pounds of love and he enjoys a good back scratching and enjoys bird-watching. Domino is on a dietary food for his kidneys. There isn’t anything wrong with his kidneys, but if he eats other foods he’ll form crystals. He’s already neutered and is up to date on all his vaccines. Stop by and visit him. He’ll be happy to meet you!

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

It’s Adopt A Senior Month at CCAWL, and these two sweet senior girls are active and as sweet as they look. Cheyenne and Daisy were owner surrenders for different circumstances and it was hard for both owners to give them up. Cheyenne is a 14-year-old Pomeranian mix. She loves playing fetch and being with humans. She is dog-friendly and house-broken. She will use potty pads if needed. Daisy is a 12-year-old Wired Hair Jack Russell who loves her banana time with a volunteer who comes on a regular basis. She enjoys being with humans, getting treats and lying on her bed. She is house-trained and gets along with other dogs. These seniors have been completely vetted and are looking for loving homes.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is having a Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The admission is free. If interested in being a vendor, contact CCAWL by email at champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The only fee for vendors is a donation from our donations listed on the participant sheet.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

