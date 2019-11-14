Urbana Hospital hosts sensory-friendly Santa visits

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital invites families impacted by autism spectrum disorders and other intellectual or developmental disabilities to enjoy a sensory-friendly visit with Santa 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the pediatric rehabilitation unit on the hospital’s second floor. Urbana Hospital is located at 904 Scioto St.

The event will feature dim lighting, low-volume music and fewer crowds then traditional visits with Santa. Experienced volunteers will supervise holiday activities to help pass the time in a friendly, fun and festive way.

To minimize crowding, Urbana Hospital is taking reservations for the event. Visit https://bit.ly/2O8JVXT or call Stacy at 937-484-6388 by Monday, Dec. 2, to reserve a visit.

