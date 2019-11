The Champaign County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) are seeking the names and addresses of any active duty service members so that they can send care packages during this year’s holiday season. Family members of active duty service members in any of the U.S. armed forces may send the name and mailing address of their loved ones to the VFW at 220 E. Court St. in Urbana.

Staff report