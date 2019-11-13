Cemetery restoration group needs volunteers

The Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project is inviting adults in the community, who enjoy an outdoor challenge, to assist in clearing a local cemetery. The Rector-Gard Cemetery at the corner of Upper Valley Pike and Storms Creek Road has been selected for a late-fall clean up. Bad weather and harvesting have prevented an earlier date.

The dates for the effort (weather permitting) are Saturdays, November 16 and 23, beginning at 10 a.m., and Sundays, November 17 and 24 at 1 p.m. Persons with brush saws and chain saws are especially needed. Participants should bring such tools as rakes and other helpful items. Boots and gloves are recommended.

Prospective volunteers are asked to call and register with Janet Ebert at 937-653-3440 prior to attending the clean up date.

Submitted story

Information from Janet Ebert

Information from Janet Ebert