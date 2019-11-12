Triad DECA members advance to international contest

NORTH LEWISBURG – Over the past few weeks, members of Triad DECA and the Ohio Hi-Point Supply Chain Management program competed in an international online Virtual Business Challenge. Brian Ferguson, Austin Swiatek, Jacob Partlow, and Lillian Hill placed first in their respective categories in the region, which includes the Upper Midwest of the United States, to advance to the DECA International Career Development Conference in April 2020.

The Virtual Business Challenge tasks students with multiple business application simulations ranging from personal finance, retail management, hotel management, fashion management, sports and entertainment management, and forensic accounting.

The team of Ferguson and Swiatek placed first in Ohio, first in the region, and 12th overall in the international rankings in the Personal Finance challenge. The team of Partlow and Hill placed first in Ohio, first in the region, and 13th in the international rankings in the Retail Management challenge.

Additionally, Madison Hannah scored first in Ohio, 4th in the region, and 21st overall in the international rankings in the Fashion Management challenge, and Jacob Reid scored first in Ohio and 20th in the region in the Forensic Accounting challenge.

The students are enrolled in the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Supply Chain Management program at Triad High School under the instruction of J.J. Martin.

From left are Briad Ferguson, Austin Swiatek, Lillian Hill and Madison Hannah. Not pictured: Jacob Partlow and Jacob Reid. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_Triad.jpg From left are Briad Ferguson, Austin Swiatek, Lillian Hill and Madison Hannah. Not pictured: Jacob Partlow and Jacob Reid. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

Submitted by the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.