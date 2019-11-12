WL-S FFA chapter travels to national convention

The WL-S FFA Chapter traveled with Urbana and Ridgedale to the national convention on Oct. 30. On the first day, the members went to the opening session and listened to the keynote speaker, Bob Goff. His message was, “0% drama, 100% kindness.” Also, in the first session, we celebrated 50 years of Women being allowed in FFA.

The next day we arrived at Traders Point Creamery where we toured the property and learned more about how they operate. The next stop was Lincoln College Of Technology. They explained that you could get 13 certifications in less than 2 years. There was electric and automotive programs and much more. Lastly, we went to the National FFA Center and we learned more about the history of the organization and ways our former members have paved the way for us. At the end of the night, the chapter attended Buckeye Bash.

On Friday we explored the convention where we could learn about colleges and companies that are ag-related. Then we went to The World’s Toughest Rodeo.

On Saturday, the chapter attended the next to last session of the National FFA Convention where Mallary Caudill, Kayleigh Metz, Bryce Ward, and Zech Wilcox received their American FFA Degrees. It is the first time in history the WL-S FFA has had four American degree recipients in the same year.

By Alyssa Alford

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter.

