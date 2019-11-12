WL-S to construct memorial wall

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem plans to construct a wall with plaques honoring students, staffers and staffers’ children who have died, as well as graduates who have died in military service.

During the school’s recent construction project, memorial trees and benches were moved and some plaques were found to have deteriorated. The memorial wall, approved by the school board Oct. 15, is to be a more permanent remembrance in a more visible location, by the flag pole at the school’s main entrance.

Using a design created by local artist Mike Major, Link Construction will build the wall at a cost of $13,000.

The school has received more than $3,500 in donations toward the project. The balance of the cost will come from Permanent Improvement funds. Future donations will reimburse the Permanent Improvement account.

Those wishing to donate can drop checks off at the school or mail them to the school at 7208 U.S. Hwy 68 N., West Liberty, OH 43357. Write “Memorial Wall” in the memo line.

This is a drawing of a memorial wall to be constructed at West Liberty-Salem to honor deceased students, staffers and children of staffers, as well as graduates who died in military service.

Staff report

Info from the WL-S school district.

