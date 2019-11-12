COMMUNITY CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Finance Committee of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (no regular meeting on Nov. 19)

Nut sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby. Hosted by Mercy Health auxiliary to raise funds for Med Assist, helping uninsured/underinsusred with medication costs.

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners’ first project is a scarf. Others can make scarf or work on own projects.

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Easy slippers. RSVP required to the library.

Make Holiday Decor: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults. Make winter-themed mason jar.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos or money to buy Legos welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Recycled T-Shirt Bags: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library for 3rd grade and up. RSVP by Nov. 11.

Fall Prevention Strategies: 2 p.m., Urbana Place Senior Living, 609 E. Water St. Physical therapist will discuss tips to reduce risk of falls and to improve independence. Refreshments provided.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 7 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Nut sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby. Hosted by Mercy Health auxiliary to raise funds for Med Assist, helping uninsured/underinsusred with medication costs.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Frozen Tea Party: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 4. Those planning to attend are asked to register at 937-663-4349.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Imagine Lab-Photo Tile Sublimation Craft: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Registration required.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 9 a.m. social hour and 10 a.m. program featuring WWII reenactors, VFW/DAV Hall

Fall Arts & Crafts Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56, just east of Mutual. Free admission. Applying vendors can email champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after the 9 a.m. LEPC meeting, county Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mercy Health Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

“Women in the Military”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. By Claudia Bartow, in meeting room. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club and the library.

West Liberty Lions Club Annual Ham & Turkey Raffle: 7 p.m., West Liberty Fire Dept. Family fun, door prizes, $50 cash raffle prizes, whole hams & turkeys.

Imagine Lab-Maker Monday-Christmas Cricut Candle Holder: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Registration required.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: regular meeting cancelled. Special meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library , for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Book Talk: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Library Art: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

