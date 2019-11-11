Visit to honey farm part of FFA trip

MECHANICSBURG – On Oct. 25, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter set out on a trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the National FFA Convention and Expo. On their way to the convention members stopped at Hunter’s Honey Farm in Martinsville, Indiana. While there they learned about the process of how honey was made and sold. The members even got to bottle their own can of honey to keep!

Once the group made it to Indianapolis they were given an opportunity to go to “Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo.”

On Thursday of the Convention and Expo, the group attended the first general session of the FFA National Convention and Expo. There the FFA Band and Chorus performed, the group heard inspiring words from the National FFA Officers, and listened to the keynote speaker Bob Goff.

After the first session members were able to visit the career center, where multiple agricultural businesses set up allowing members to see what they could do with their future that involved agriculture. Agricultural colleges are also set up to show what they can offer students after high school.

That night the members enjoyed a night of fun and dancing by attending the “Buckeye Bash,” a special dance only for Ohio FFA Chapters.

The trip to the National FFA Convention and Expo offered varied activities for the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter.

By Cori Kent

Cori Kent is the reporter of Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter.

