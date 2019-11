Avada rebranded to HearingLife

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Nov. 8 for HearingLife in Urbana. The rebranded business formerly was Avada Hearing Care Center. From left are Natalie Frueh, Carie King, Liela Anderson, Carol Cox, Stacey Sanchez, Mckenzie Legge, Laura Buddenberg, Kerry Brugger, Liz Wild and Sara Neer.

Submitted photo