The West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for November are Cade Clerico and Savannah Weaver. Here are their comments.

Cade Clerico

PARENTS: Forrest Clerico and Carolyne Wright

School Activities and Awards: Cross Country, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, Calc Club Co-President, Quick Recall, Show Choir, Key Club, Link Crew

If I were principal for a day: Make everyone watch my favorite movies and order pizza.

Favorite school memory: Finding out I did well on the ACT.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandma, my sister, and Mike Louden.

Because: No matter what life hands them, they work hard and continue to be good people.

Lately, I have been reading: Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer.

My advice to parents: Give your kids freedom and be understanding, but also give us guidance, even if we sometimes act like we don’t want it.

My biggest regret: I don’t have any regrets because all of the events in my life have made me who I am today.

Next year I will be: In college pursuing a major that has yet to be decided.

Savannah Weaver

PARENTS: Rosalind and Gary Weaver

School Activities and Awards: Cross Country, Track, Parliamentarian of National Honor Society, Link Crew, Key Club, Drama, Musical, Choir, Co- Dance Captain of Soundcheck, 2017 HOBY Ambassador, Superintendent Award

If I were principal for a day: I would host a World Culture Festival at the school during the school day. We would have representatives from people all around the world share about their culture, history and traditions.

Favorite school memory: Senior homecoming week and being on Homecoming Court with my fellow Cross Country seniors.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Martin Luther King Jr., Malala Yousafzai and Harriet Tubman

Because: Each of them dedicated their lives to helping and improving the lives of others, were selfless in their acts, and risked their life to fight for what they believed was right, even when they were faced against a multitude of adversaries.

Lately, I have been reading: Beowulf

My advice to parents: Encourage your children to try and do anything that sparks a passion or interest in them because you never know where it might lead them in life.

My biggest regret: Not putting myself out there more during my lower-classmen years and thinking I was inferior to other classes just because I was a freshman.

Next year I will be: Attending college to pursue a career in nursing.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

