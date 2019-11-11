WL-S students honor veterans

West Liberty-Salem elementary students honored more than 70 veteran family members Monday morning in a Veterans Day performance and reception. Fourth and fifth grade opened the program with “The Star Spangled Banner” followed by newer selections performed by kindergarten and first grade. The bulk of the show was performed by second and third grade. They were led by Mrs. Bethany Smucker and Mr. Brice Henry. Students then came off the risers and formed a circle around our veterans to sing. Each military branch was honored individually, with veterans asked to stand when they heard their branch mentioned during Armed Forces Medley.

