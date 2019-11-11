Posted on by

Urbana Elementary celebrates Arbor Day


Urbana second graders Meghan Haskins, Rosealee Raines, Addison Gavin, Esther Moore, Gage Gibson and Keisha Neri help plant trees donated to the Urbana K-8 building by the Urbana Rotary Club on Friday.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Community Development Manager Doug Crabill (left) watches Urbana Mayor Bill Bean read a proclamation in support of Arbor Day in front of the six second grade classes at Urbana Elementary School.


Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

