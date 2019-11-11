Urbana Elementary celebrates Arbor Day

Urbana second graders Meghan Haskins, Rosealee Raines, Addison Gavin, Esther Moore, Gage Gibson and Keisha Neri help plant trees donated to the Urbana K-8 building by the Urbana Rotary Club on Friday.

Community Development Manager Doug Crabill (left) watches Urbana Mayor Bill Bean read a proclamation in support of Arbor Day in front of the six second grade classes at Urbana Elementary School.