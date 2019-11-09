Pledge to the flag

The Champaign Family YMCA pre-school class led attendees of the annual veterans brunch in the Pledge of Allegiance on Thursday. Veterans were treated to a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage while the Champaign County Dulcimer Club played patriotic music. YMCA board member and Air Force veteran Phil Edwards greeted veterans at the door.

