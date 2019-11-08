Musician and artist Scott Kirby (left) appears on stage as part of his movie-concert “Main Street, Champaign County” on Thursday night at the Gloria Theatre. Kirby played live music on the piano synchronized to a large-screen video presentation about small-town America. The program included interviews with local community leaders and contributors who preserve and promote local history, as well as panoramic presentations of Kirby’s own artwork depicting rural and small-town scenes.

Musician and artist Scott Kirby (left) appears on stage as part of his movie-concert "Main Street, Champaign County" on Thursday night at the Gloria Theatre. Kirby played live music on the piano synchronized to a large-screen video presentation about small-town America. The program included interviews with local community leaders and contributors who preserve and promote local history, as well as panoramic presentations of Kirby's own artwork depicting rural and small-town scenes. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen