Urbana Hospital hosts tree-lighting service

TWIG 13, the auxiliary of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, is bringing back the hospital’s tree-lighting service for the holidays.

The service will take place in front of the newly renovated front entrance of the hospital and in the hospital conference room at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The service is open to the community and light refreshments will be available.

The service is an opportunity to remember and honor family members and friends. For a minimum donation of $5, participants can purchase a light to decorate the Lights of Love tree and receive a snowflake ornament as a keepsake. Proceeds benefit patients of Urbana Hospital and residents of Mercy Health – McAuley Senior Living.

“Lights of Love are for anyone or any occasion,” said Lynn White, president of TWIG 13. “They offer a unique way to honor family, friends and people who’ve made a difference in your life, as well as special events. Best of all, your purchases benefit patients and the community of Champaign County.”

Lights of Love order forms are available in Urbana Hospital’s outpatient registration area and McAuley Senior Living, both located at 904 Scioto St. Lights also will be available for purchase before the ceremony.

TWIG 13 raises funds for charitable care and equipment purchases that help the hospital provide care to patients.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.