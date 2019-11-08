Christiansburg levy fails

CHRISTIANSBURG – Voters in Christiansburg said “no” to the five-year, one-mill property tax replacement levy on Tuesday’s ballot, according to the Champaign County Board of Elections. All results are unofficial until the board meets to certify results.

In the mayor’s race, Delbert Davis defeated Rebecca Davis with a vote of 119 to 75.

The Board of Elections reported that Sheila Stone, with 98 votes, and incumbent Charles Fay, with 75 votes, won seats on the village council. Other candidates were Charles Roberts, 67 votes; Robert Erick Hess (write-in candidate), 37 votes; and Tony Lee Mitchell (write-in candidate), 68 votes.

The board had not set a date to certify results as of Thursday morning.