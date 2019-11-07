‘One Book’ announcement to be made Nov. 18

State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) will reveal the winner of the vote for the One Book Many Communities program at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St.

All are invited to the presentation, which will be followed by a reception with refreshments. The Champaign Ukulele Group will play music appropriate for the winning title.

In September, votes were made at participating libraries to choose the book to be read as part of this region-wide initiative. Four books were in the running:

– The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú

– The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy by Anna Clark

– Circe by Madeline Miller

– The Widows by Jess Montgomery

One Book Many Communities will be noted on library websites and social media pages.

Participating libraries include Arcanum Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Brown Memorial Public Library, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Champaign County Library, Clark County Public Library, J. R. Clark Public Library, Edison State Community College, Greenville Public Library, Marvin Memorial Library, Milton-Union Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Piqua Public Library, Selover Public Library, St. Paris Public Library, Tipp City Public Library, Tri-County North School District, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Urbana University, Worch Memorial Public Library and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

