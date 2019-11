COLUMBUS – The Ohio Division of Wildlife invites wildlife artists to enter the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp juried art competition. The entry deadline is Feb. 7, 2020, for the 2021 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp. Go to wildohio.gov for a copy of the contest rules, preliminary artist’s agreement and related information. The competition is open to all artists age 18 and older who live in the United States, except for last year’s winner.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

