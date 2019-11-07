WL-S students visit Manatee Coast Shores

West Liberty-Salem students in teacher Carrie Smith’s marine biology class visited the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday and had a behind the scenes tour of the zoo’s Manatee Coast Shores and Aquarium, one of three facilities in the country where injured manatee are rehabilitated before being released back to their native waters in Florida. Shown on their field trip are teacher Carrie Smith, Noah Cline, Lillian Davis, Rachel Davis, Megan Dillon, Emily Hawkins, Luke Wilson, Lilly Keller, Ryan Motzko, Sydnee Payer, Connor Smith, Ashlie Spencer, Jace Wade and Kenny Harr.

