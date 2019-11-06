Posted on by

Veteran brunch at community center


Recovery Zone director Lisa Brandel and multiple volunteers provided a free meal to military veterans and first responders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center on Wednesday. Brandel said that she hopes to make this an annual event.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

