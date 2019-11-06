WL-S honors teachers

West Liberty-Salem Middle and High school students voted for Teachers of the Month, selecting teachers who are dedicated to students and positively impact their lives. The recognized teachers are Gina Buroker, sixth grade teacher, and Brian Yoder, high school accounting and computer teacher.

