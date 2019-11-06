Healthy U leader training offered in December

Become a Healthy U workshop leader and help older adults living with chronic health conditions to improve their days. A four-day leader training is scheduled for Dec. 11, 12, 19 & 20 at Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Vandalia. Training is free.

Leaders are required to lead at least one six-week workshop every calendar year, and currently receive a small stipend. No medical experience is needed.

Healthy U is an evidence-based program empowering participants to make decisions and set individual goals toward enhanced well-being and improved health within weekly, small-group sessions. Healthy U leaders are caring, respectful, compassionate, discreet, encouraging, understanding, dependable, and optimistic about people’s ability to make step-by-step changes. Many of the most successful Healthy U leaders are living with chronic health conditions themselves and are therefore better able to communicate and help others. Becoming a Healthy U leader is joining a team of committed, caring leaders interested in making a difference within their communities.

The Healthy U program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which conducts workshops throughout Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Applications for leader training are due Nov. 15. More information and leader application forms are available on the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 website (info4seniors.org/news/) or by calling Karin Nevius at (937) 341-3001, or 800-258-7277.

Submitted by the Area Agency on Aging.

