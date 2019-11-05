Overall voter turnout 32 percent

Overall turnout in Champaign County was 32.92 percent with 8,363 ballots cast out of 25,404 registered voters. Urbana mayoral and at-large voter turnout was 32 percent. Voter turnout was 36.95 percent at Graham Local Schools precincts; 33.63 percent at Triad; and 29.96 percent for Urbana City Schools precincts. Voter turnout for the St. Paris and Mechanicsburg mayoral races was nearly 38 percent.

Contested township races

Local townships asked voters to elect new trustees and officers, while townships and other local government entities asked voters to consider a range of tax issues.

According to the board of elections’ unofficial results of contested races:

-Union Township trustee: Ron Williams re-elected with 218 votes, followed by challengers Terry Rittenhouse with 159 and John David Crain with 101.

-Harrison Township fiscal officer: Pat Brehm defeated Karen Guthrie, 107-95.

-Johnson Township trustee: Dennis Kauffman re-elected with 474 votes over challenger Lance Benavides with 244.

Levy votes

-Village of Christiansburg failed, 105-90

-Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS approved, 224-131

-Maple Grove Cemetery approved, 406-206.

-Jackson Township approved, 284-146.

-Johnson Township approved, 242-160.

-Mad River Township approved, 509-192.

-Rush Township approved, 335-154.

-Union Township approved, 290-176.

-Mechanicsburg Library approved, 538-287.

Local options

All three local liquor options were approved by voters.