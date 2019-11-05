Hill Street project nears completion

The Hill Street improvement project, including the final resurfacing of South Kenton Street between East Market Street and Hill Street, is nearing completion.

This project started in late August, and Hill Street has been improved by the installation of a stormwater system, including stormwater piping and catch basins. In addition, curb and gutter, drive approaches and sidewalks were replaced as part of this project.

On Tuesday, Hill Street from South Main Street to the eastern dead end was scheduled to be resurfaced. In addition, South Kenton Street between Hill Street and East Water Street was to be resurfaced on Tuesday. The repaving of the 200 block of South Kenton Street, between East Water Street and East Market Street, will be completed at a later date, pending completion of emergency gas main replacement work in this block by Columbia Gas.

Submitted by Doug Crabill, Urbana Community Development manager.

