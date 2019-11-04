Oak Dale hosts Veterans Day

Urbana veterans groups are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Service at Soldiers Mound in Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

Champaign County Veterans Service Officer Buzzy Moore will be the featured speaker on the gazebo at Soldiers Mound.

American Legion Post 120 will provide a 21-gun salute and “Taps.” A contingent of the Urbana High School Marching Band, directed by David Sapp, will play the national anthem. The service is sponsored by the American Legion Post, American Veterans Post 121, DAV Chapter 31 and VFW Post 5451.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the VFW/DAV Hall at 220 E. Court St.

