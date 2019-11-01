No Shave November promotes cancer awareness

The call is going out to stop shaving and raise cancer awareness. Once again this year, county Sheriff Matt Melvin, Judge Brett Gilbert and the county Deputies Association invite others to join them by growing a beard, “cultivating a mustache” or letting legs “go natural” during No Shave November. The point is to spark conversation, promote cancer awareness and raise money for the Cancer Association of Champaign County, which assists local residents with cancer.

Staff report

Info provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

