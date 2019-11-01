PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Hunter is a beautiful 3 1/2-year-old female dilute torti. She gets along with the other cats and, depending on her mood at the moment, humans too. She has a unique personality. Hunter will most likely do best in a home without small children. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. Come visit her at the “Cattery.”

Upcoming Event: Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Hendrix is a 2-year-old Spaniel mix, a greatly loved boy here at The CCAWL. He is deaf, so he will need a special person. Hendrix came to us as an unclaimed stray and is somewhat shy at first, but he quickly grows to love you once he trusts you. We recommend doing a meet and greet if you have a dog in your home provided you have an approved application. Hendrix loves roaming and playing outside. If interested in a dog that needs extra love and has extra love to give, look no further!

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is having a Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The admission is free. If interested in being a vendor, contact CCAWL by email at champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The only fee for vendors is a donation from our donations listed on the participant sheet.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

