YMCA brunch will honor veterans

For the fourth consecutive year, the Champaign Family YMCA is hosting a complimentary brunch to honor local veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. The brunch includes pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by volunteers and veterans employed by the YMCA. All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away are invited. Individual photos will be taken of all in attendance as a way to honor those who served.

In addition to food and camaraderie, musical performances will be provided by Urbana University student Brittney Cook, who will open with the national anthem. The Y’s preschool classes will sing patriotic songs and lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Champaign County Dulcimer Club will play a variety of patriotic songs. Members of the Dulcimer Club include Ann Corfman, Marlene Champ, Mary Lou Hildreth, Barbara Honchell, Mary Mott, Suzie Phillips, Jim Bartlett, Chuck Dooley and Howard Smith.

“I love hearing the veterans’ amazing stories from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more recent wars,” said Jerry Fetherolf, the event’s co-organizer. “The brunch is an entertaining way to express our appreciation for the veterans’ service.”

For additional information, call the Y at 937-653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

From left are Gulf War veteran and YMCA employee Charles Williams, Y Camp and School Age Child Care Director Nicky Naylor and Jerry Fetherolf, event co-organizer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_pancakes.jpg From left are Gulf War veteran and YMCA employee Charles Williams, Y Camp and School Age Child Care Director Nicky Naylor and Jerry Fetherolf, event co-organizer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information submitted by Champaign Family YMCA.

