COMMUNITY CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: – noon-5 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Fifth Annual Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance in downtown Urbana. Welcome center at The Gloria Theatre, which will be open for tours.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. in Urbana (changed from Thursday, Oct. 31); 6-7:30 in West Liberty (changed from Thursday, Oct. 31)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Triad Marching Band and Alumni: free performance on at 3 p.m. in the Triad High School Gym.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Urbana Civil Service Commission Meeting: 1:00 p.m. at the City of Urbana Municipal Building in the Police & Fire training room to establish the Patrol Officer Eligibility List and the Certified Eligibility List.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Election Day: Polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Election Day Meal: 4-7 p.m., Westville United Methodist Church, 76 N. state Route 560. Carryout, bake sale available. The a la carte menu includes fried oysters, escalloped chicken, veggie, salads, homemade desserts.

Election Day Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. until food runs out, Cable UMC, at 5779 Fillmore St. Menu is beef or chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, pie, applesauce and coffee and tea.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Veterans and First Responders Free Lunch: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., county Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. RSVP to event sponsor Recovery Zone, 937-508-4383/lisa@recoveryzonelc.org by Oct. 31.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

“What’s Up With the Weather?”: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. OSU Extension Research Scientist Dr. Aaron Wilson will give free presentation, about an hour-long, about Ohio’s past, present and predicted weather.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Brunch to Honor Veterans: 10am to 1pm at The Champaign Family YMCA.

Scott Kirby’s “Main Street, Champaign County”: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $5 at the door. Presented by Champaign County arts council and historical society.

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners’ first project is a scarf. Others can make scarf or work on own projects.

County SWCD Annual Meeting/Election: election starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner and entertainment by Columbus Zoo ambassador at 6:30 p.m., county Community Center auditorium. Tickets now available: $15 each; no charge for kids 12 and younger.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Teen Mystery Theatre: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12. Call 937-663-4349 to register.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting to interview treasurer candidates. Current treasurer is retiring. Will be held in conference room of District Support Center, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

St. Paris Public Library Board: 7 p.m. at the library (date change for monthly meeting due to holidays)

GriefShare-Surviving the Holidays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Green Hills Community Training Room, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty. For more info: Ken Neighoff at 937-935-0804 or email kneighoff@greenhillscommunity.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older, unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks with lids.