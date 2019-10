ST. PARIS – Speaks Road in Jackson Township is closed between Elm Road and the west end of Speaks Road, according to the county Engineer’s office. The road will remain closed about six weeks for the installation of a 14-foot by 6-foot reinforced box bridge. Local traffic will be maintained. Funding for this project is through the engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

