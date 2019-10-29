The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana. In attendance were 17 members and three associate members.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Kim Snyder. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Deborah Ruchty and the American’s Creed was led by Connie Flanly. Dr. Janet Ebert led the group in the singing of the National Anthem.

President General’s Message: Judith Kathary reported that October has a special designation, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The VanBuren Administration is encouraging support of the millions of women and men who are victims of physical violence by a partner each year. A simple way to show this support is by wearing the color of purple in solidarity on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

National Defense Report: Linda Fullerton gave information from National Defense Chair Laurie Nesbitt. She stated the months of September and October team with events important in American history. For this year, members are encouraged to visit womanshealth.gov for an article on how one can help a loved one who may be a victim of domestic violence.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder asked member Claudia Foulk to mention outstanding accomplishments of her son, Col. Matthew J. Foulk. We thank him for his service since 1995. Regent Snyder thanked members for their participation in the Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival. She thanked Dona Tullis for her planning of the recent Springfield Tour of the Pennsylvania House, Madonna of the Trail, and Historic Center. The State Honor Roll has been updated and our chapter now has 110 points (a blue ribbon). Regent Snyder mentioned several areas which would promote the strength of our chapter. Those in attendance were asked to encourage new prospective members as well as to consider completing the Members Course or genealogy training. A travel day to the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead as a docent team was another suggestion. Plans for the Christmas luncheon to be held on December 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Urbana Country Club are being completed. Reservations need to be to Judy Brooks no later than December 1. Regent Snyder encouraged members to visit the state members-only website at members.ohiodar.org and login. Looking into the future, BrownRidge Hall has been booked for Saturday, May 22, 2021 for the celebration of our chapter’s 125th anniversary.

Secretary’s Report: The September minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks reported that the report will be filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 84 and currently, 3 prospective members are in process.

The Chaplain’s Report was given by Lana Seeberg.

Pat Detwiler reported that the Wreaths Across America project is moving forward. She has recently spoken to various local service groups, including the Rotary Club. Members were asked to sign the volunteer sheet for the placement of the wreaths at Oakdale Cemetery on December 14, 2019 at noon. All members are requested to purchase at least one wreath. Contact Pat Detwiler at tdetwiler2@woh.rr.com for more information.

Judi Henson reported that 15 chapter members have officially logged 2,957 Service to America hours for year to date.

New Business included a discussion of the election of an Outstanding Junior. It was moved by Judi Henson and seconded by Janet Ebert that Megan Snyder be elected. Motion carried.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 2:25 PM. The group then enthusiastically completed the planned Service to America project. This involved the packing of 12 care packages and thank you cards for deployed troops serving as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Group. Hostesses for the afternoon were Judi Henson, Janet Ebert, Betty Driever, and Deborah Ruchty.

The next meeting will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00AM at BrownRidge Hall located at 220 E. Court St., Urbana, Ohio. Veterans from the community are invited to attend.

For the annual DAR Service to America project, members of the Urbana Chapter filled care packages to send to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Group. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_CarePacs.jpg For the annual DAR Service to America project, members of the Urbana Chapter filled care packages to send to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Group. Submitted photos Members of the Urbana Chapter DAR traveled to Springfield to visit the Pennsylvania House, the Madonna of the Trail statue and the Historic Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Spfld3.jpg Members of the Urbana Chapter DAR traveled to Springfield to visit the Pennsylvania House, the Madonna of the Trail statue and the Historic Center. Submitted photos

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

